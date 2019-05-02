Private firms object to HAL's tender for naval utility helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has thrown its hat in the ring by submitting two separate responses to the Navy’s Expression of Interest (EoI) in identifying an Indian strategic partner (SP) to build 111 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUHs) for an estimated Rs 21,738 crore.

The SP model, under which the NUH is being procured, envisages the indigenous manufacture of major defence platforms by Indian firms (SPs), in collaboration with a foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for technologies and production expertise. HAL’s entry has fluttered the dovecotes of Indian ...