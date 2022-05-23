Production shortage? India's wheat procurement subpar despite export ban

After a ban on wheat exports, India’s cereal grain procurement for the central pool was struggling to rise significantly until the middle of last week, informed trade and market sources. Farmers have been holding on to their produce as the price of wheat in the open market recouped some of the losses it suffered in the aftermath of the ban.

According to trade estimates, around 18.12 million tonnes (mt) of wheat was procured in the central pool up until May 18. Before the export ban was enforced on May 13, it was 17.96 mt. In essence, between May 13 and May 18, an ...