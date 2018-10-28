Projects worth Rs 1 trn, creating million jobs to be launched in Dec: Yogi

chief minister announced on Sunday that industrial projects totalling Rs 1 trillion and creating almost a million new job opportunities would be launched in December 2018.

He said investment of more than Rs 750 billion in various projects had also flowed to the state during the one and half years of his regime.

“UP is the youngest state in India, whose youth was earlier forced to migrate to other places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Ludhiana and Kolkata in search of jobs,” Adityanath said, adding that now the state was emerging as a preferred investment destination owing to the launch of various schemes and improved law and order.

Addressing an official engagement in Lucknow, he claimed his government had uprooted the phenomenon of organised crime and political patronage to criminals, and installed the rule of law and ushered in good governance in the state.

The CM said the government had introduced schemes to boost traditional and rural based industries under the flagship ‘One District One Product’ banner to arrest the migration of youth to other states and re-energise socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, a round table will be held in Lucknow on November 2-3, with investors and industrialists putting up a total of 158 projects worth Rs 1 trillion lined up for the proposed ‘ground breaking ceremony’ in December.

On July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 600 billion. These were a part of 1,000 investment proposals worth Rs 4.68 trillion, received by the Yogi government at the mega UP Investors’ Summit on February 21-22.

The Adityanath government is also drafting fresh policies in handicraft, retail, financial services and data centres. These policies are not only expected to provide fillip to these segments, but also boost and self-employment opportunities.

In recent times, UP has emerged as the key market for retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart, who have plans to expand operations in the state.

Earlier, on July 14, Modi had laid the foundation of the proposed 341-km Purvanchal Expressway estimated to cost Rs 230 billion. At the same time, the state is working on three other mega infrastructure projects -- Bundelkhand Defence Corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway and Jewar International Airport.

While the Defence Corridor is slated to get initial investment of Rs 200 billion, the 289-km Bundelkhand Expressway is estimated to cost Rs 100 billion. Jewar Airport is estimated to cost nearly Rs 160 billion and the process of land acquisition is likely to begin soon.

On Friday, Modi had also inaugurated a mega farmers’ fair ‘Krishi Kumbh 2018’ in Lucknow via video conference from New Delhi. About 100,000 farmers and agricultural experts took part in the three-day conclave.