Proposed electricity contract enforcement authority mired in confusion

Among the dozen new additions to the draft Electricity Bill, 2020 is the Centre's proposal to set up a new body to enforce and oversee contracts in the sector.



The Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority (ECEA) under section 109 (A) of the Bill, will be established to resolve any matter relating to contracts of sale, purchase and transmission of power between two or more parties.

The ministry of power released the amendments made to the Electricity Act, 2003 last week and invited public comments on the new draft Bill.

While sector executives have welcomed this new organisation, as it will help speedy resolution of disputes, some experts have questioned the ambiguity in the powers prescribed to the ECEA. Former members of the electricity regulatory commissions (ERCs) are of the view that another body with overlapping authority is just an added layer and needless.

Currently, any dispute in the power sector is overseen by the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity. Any party can also approach the Civil Courts and the Supreme Court as well, which is the final authority.



“The scope of the adjudicatory jurisdiction of the ERCs has been reduced and the power to adjudicate disputes and enforce performance of contracts related to purchase or sale or transmission of power is now vested in ECEA. They have tried to create a central body for adjudicating disputes amongst various stakeholders,” said Aditya K Singh, Associate Partner, HSA Advocates.

He said the move could have been done to bring more uniformity in dispute resolution process. “Investors were worried with the political risk of their investment. Developers are dealing with different set of regulators and have to be worried about different type of issues while getting their disputes adjudicated from ERCs. It has also given more teeth to this authority,” said Singh.

A K Khurana, director general, association of power producers, representative body of private power generators said as the ECEA has been given the power of a Civil court, it will help to “instil discipline amongst the contracting parties to adhere to their contractual obligations which was amiss in current environment.”

However, some sector experts cite the ambiguous language of the Bill which makes it unclear what exactly would be the purview and power of ECEA. Overlapping functions with the existing ERCs might also create confusion in the sector, said a senior power executive.

“We may waste great effort and time on fight for jurisdictional space between the ECEA and ERCs. For instance, on the multi-state power purchase agreements (PPAs), it took three years to get clarity from the Supreme Court. There should be clear demarcation between the two authorities. To avoid any jurisdictional issues between CERC and this newly formed body, the bifurcation of functions should be spelt our clearly,” said Khurana.





A former ERC member requesting anonymity said the new authority will have no unique features. “There is no need of a new and additional body. It will just add to the confusion. Unlike the ERCs, it seems the ECEA will have no jurisdiction over any matter related to regulation or determination of tariff or any dispute involving tariff. Tariff disputes are the highest contested matters. If ECEA is not doing that, why is it being formed separate from ERCs?” he said.

Highlighting another anomaly in the draft Bill, Singh said the new powers given to APTEL are mentioned wrongly. Under the new Bill, it is proposed to give APTEL the powers of a Civil Court.

“The proposed bill has inserted a new sub-section under Section 121 of the Bill, giving same power as High Court to Appellate Tribunal in cases of civil contempt. The process of invocation of civil contempt jurisdiction in the draft has been borrowed from the Contempt of the Court Act. But the process copied is from the Criminal Contempt procedure and not Civil contempt procedure,” he said.