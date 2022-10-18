JUST IN
Protests, appeals: Why India's fishing communities are up in arms
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade
Diversity in India Inc: Women got only 21 out of every 100 new jobs in FY22
India needs dedicated wing to release Green GDP estimates, says RBI article
Indians remitted $2.67 billion in August under LRS scheme, shows data
Solar manufacturing PLI to create 90 Gw addl capacity in India: R K Singh
Wheat price rise normal; have enough stocks to meet demand: Govt
66% CEOs in India expect recession in 2023; layoffs on the cards
140 million pulled out of poverty in India since 2015-16, says UNDP
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Will India become a net importer of wheat?
Business Standard

Protests, appeals: Why India's fishing communities are up in arms

Catch depleting as coastal infrastructure expands but there is no government, they say

Topics
fishing | fisheries sector | World Trade Centre

Sarthak Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

Fisher folk say the Mumbai coastal road project would impact their livelihood
Fisher folk say the Mumbai coastal road project would impact their livelihood

Baaghta kai, shaamil wha (why are you watching? Join us),” urged one of the many hoardings put up at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, overlooking Fashion Street. People thronging the street shopping hotspot would take a long, hard look at it before moving on.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on fishing

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.