PSU bank stocks rise up to 11% amid reports of Rs 100 bn capital infusion

PSU bank stocks on Tuesday surged up to 11 per cent amid reports that the is likely to infuse about Rs 100 billion within a few days in some to help them meet regulatory capital requirement.

Shares of zoomed 10.88 per cent, 7.23 per cent, 6.57 per cent, 6.38 per cent, 5.87 per cent, 5.71 per cent and 5.04 per cent on BSE.

Among others, gained 4.91 per cent, 3.58 per cent, 3.10 per cent, 2.27 per cent and 1.35 per cent.

"PSU banks outperformed due to prospects of govt's recapitalisation plan," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The is likely to infuse about Rs 100 billion within a few days in some including PNB, and Central Bank of India, to help them meet regulatory capital requirement, sources said.

The infusion would be part of remaining Rs 650 billion out of Rs 2.11 trillion capital infusion over two financial years.

The new round of infusion will be between Rs 80 billion and Rs 100 billion, sources said.