PSUs and state govts buying Chinese goods despite Make in India: Parl panel

A parliamentary panel has said that Narendra Modi government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme has failed to ensure that the Centre, state governments and PSUs purchase products manufactured in India, and these entities have continued to buy Chinese goods.

In its report on the ‘Impact of Chinese goods on Indian industry’, tabled in the on Thursday, the parliamentary standing committee on commerce noted that Indian industry was getting decimated by China dumping its cheap products in India.

The committee, headed by Shiromani Akali Dal member Naresh Gujral, recommended to the government that it give “complete protection to Indian industry against any illegitimate, protectionist and unfair trade practices of any country.”

The committee expressed concern at Chinese bulk drugs, bicycles, toys, steel, solar panels, textiles, firecrackers and other products pushing Indian manufacturers of these goods to the brink. It, however, also noted how differential duty imposed on mobile phones and the implementation of phased manufacturing programme has resulted in the reduction of imports of handsets from China. It recommended that India take similar measures for other industries which are getting impacted.

The committee noted that the Modi government’s public procurement order, issued in June 2017, as part of ‘Make in India’, to promote Indian manufacturing has not been implemented. It said that even after a year of the order, the preference for Chinese products by government agencies, PSUs and state governments has not waned. Stakeholders informed the committee that government tenders and procurement processes suffer from restrictive and discriminatory clauses being imposed on domestic manufacturers and suppliers, while Chinese products do not face such obstacles.

The committee observed solar imports from China contain toxic elements, but India has no quality standards in place to check their entry. It said India was one of the major exporters of solar products to countries like Germany, France and Italy between 2006-07 to 2011, but export from India is now at a standstill and its domestic industry hurting because of China dumping its products here. The committee said the dumping of Chinese solar panels has led to a loss of nearly 200,000 jobs in India as half of its domestic industry capacity remains idle. The committee termed it a “shocking” development. The committee said China’s dumping prices for solar products in India were lower than the prices at which it sells in Japan, Europe and the US.





The committee said Chinese products are certified and registered quite easily and faster by India’s BIS, while Indian products exported to China suffer delays and high fee for getting certified and registered. “The Committee deprecates this situation. It finds it unfortunate that in the name of Ease of Doing Business, we are more than willing to give market access to Chinese goods, which is destroying our manufacturing while China is smartly protecting its industry from Indian competition,” the committee said. It recommended that the BIS must also reciprocate in the same manner.

The committee said the government should learn from the US and European Union in being more proactive in taking trade defence measures, as provided by the WTO, and impose trade restrictions on the import of such Chinese goods which have caused erosion of our manufacturing capacity.

It said the government has resorted to the imposition of anti-dumping duty against Chinese products, but this is relatively little if compared with the kind of Chinese dumping that has taken place. “The impact of Chinese imports has been such that India is threatened to become a country of importers and traders with domestic factories either cutting down their production or shutting down completely."

The committee asked the government to ensure effective checks on smuggling of Chinese goods into India, and put in place better quality standards and technical regulations to check sub-standard Chinese imports. It said there was also the need to make better use of trade defence measures, like countervailing duties, anti-circumvention and safeguards.

The committee said India’s fireworks industry, one of the most labour intensive industries, is hurting because of illegal Chinese imports, which should be checked. It recommended the 18 per cent tax slab on fireworks be reviewed. It observed that ‘smart city administrators’ across India seeking to promote public sharing of bikes were sourcing bicycles from China, instead of India, and the well-intentioned initiative has completely been “hijacked”.

The committee expressed concern at Indian pharmaceutical industry’s dependence on Chinese bulk drugs. It said, “such a strategic product cannot be left at the mercy of China as it impacts the nation’s health security”. It said China has been swinging the price of bulk drugs, which has an impact on the price of our finished products, and has increased prices by 1200 per cent in the last two years

The committee observed that anti-dumping countervailing duties in certain cases of imports were not effective as Chinese suppliers had taken to rerouting their products from markets of other countries with which India has free trade agreements. It said Chinese manufacturers have set up operations in least developed countries, or LDCs, to avail duty-free benefits that India grants to these countries, and this needs a re-look.

The committee advised India to exercise caution in its negotiations with China on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. It said nothing should be agreed at the cost of India’s industrial health. The RCEP bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

India's trade deficit with China increased to USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18, from USD 51.11 billion in 2016-17.