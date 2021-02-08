Public, private sector banks disburse loans worth Rs 1.42 trn under ECLGS

-
Public and private sector banks have disbursed loans worth over Rs 1.42 trillion under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).
About Rs 1.98-trillion loans have been sanctioned by the banks to MSMEs, Parliament was informed. The government had allocated Rs 4,000 crore as assistance to National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company for 2020-21, and the expenditure has been Rs 4,000 crore as of January 22, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur said. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, the government has provided 274,000 metric tonne of foodgrains to 54.8 million migrants and 16,751 metric tonne channa to 16.7 million migrants through state and union territories.
17 Rafale jets by March: Rajnath
India will have 17 Rafale jets by March this year and the entire fleet of the fighter aircraft bought by the country will reach by April 2022.
In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale jets for Rs 59,000 crore.
Black money
The government, as of December 31, 2020, has issued notices in 475 cases under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, involving undisclosed foreign assets and income of over Rs 14,300 crores.
Undisclosed income of over Rs 8,460 crores has been brought to tax and penalty of more than Rs 1,290 crores has been levied in deposits made in unreported foreign bank accounts in HSBC cases. In the Panama Paper leaks investigations, undisclosed foreign investments amounting to over Rs 1,700 crores have been detected.
