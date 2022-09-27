JUST IN
Pulling away: Richest 5 states get 38% of all cars in first half of FY23
Commerce min for imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel tubes, pipes
New job creation slipped 10% in Omicron-hit March quarter, says govt
Debt cost begins to pinch states again with 9 bps spike in last auction
Net direct tax mop up rises 23% to Rs 7.04 trn so far in FY23: CBDT chief
India mulls Rs 20,000-cr aid to manufacture grid-scale batteries
Data centre business to double by 2024, demand to help real estate: Reports
Centre will likely extend free food grains program until Dec: Report
RBI may need to tap old ways to boost forex reserves: Economists
Govt bonds' inclusion into JPMorgan index pushed to next year: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Commerce min for imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel tubes, pipes
Business Standard

Pulling away: Richest 5 states get 38% of all cars in first half of FY23

India's post-pandemic recovery appears to be shaping up like the letter K, widening the inequality among states. Part 2 of the series examines consumption, represented by passenger vehicle sales

Topics
Passenger Vehicles | Vehicle Loan

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Cars and SUVs are beginning to form a larger proportion of the consumption basket
Cars and SUVs are beginning to form a larger proportion of the consumption basket

Of the 1.4 million cars and sports utility vehicles registered in the first six months of 2022-23, as many as 0.54 million — 37.8 per cent — were in the five richest states of Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Telangana and Gujarat. The share of the poorest five — Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – was 18.9 per cent, off the peak of 20.4 per cent in 2020-21.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Passenger Vehicles

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 22:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.