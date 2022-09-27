Pulling away: Richest 5 states get 38% of all cars in first half of FY23

Of the 1.4 million cars and sports utility vehicles registered in the first six months of 2022-23, as many as 0.54 million — 37.8 per cent — were in the five richest states of Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Telangana and Gujarat. The share of the poorest five — Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar – was 18.9 per cent, off the peak of 20.4 per cent in 2020-21.