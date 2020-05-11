Punjab drops hike in minimum wage, says situation 'not appropriate'

The has reversed an order hiking the minimum wage for private sector workers, joining other states in announcing controversial labour reforms that aim to help companies and attract investments in the outbreak.

“It has been observed that in view of the emergent economic situation arising out of Covid-19, it may not be appropriate at this stage to raise the in the State. The letter as issued on 1 May 2020 stands withdrawn with immediate effect and further decision is kept in abeyance,” said an order issued by the labour department on May 9. Punjab is the state to withdraw a hike in minimum by citing the economic impact of the coronavirus





Punjab had hiked the dearness allowance component of the minimum wage by over four per cent on May 1. The dearness allowance is linked to consumer price index. For unskilled workers, the monthly minimum wage in Punjab was hiked from Rs 8,776 to Rs 9,178 from 1 April 2020 for a period of six months.

The is also expected to follow suit and withdraw its decision to hike the variable dearness allowance for private sector workers, according to a state government official.

Employers have cheered the move, saying that a hike in the minimum wage at this stage would hit the finance of firms which are already under pressure due to the national lockdown. “Expecting the companies to honour right now when they are already under so much pressure is a double whammy and akin to breaking their back. It’s not tenable. We have asked the central government to recommend states to postpone such move,” Teamlease co-founder Rituparna Chakraborty.



She added that wages is a function of demand and supply and when both the sides are disrupted, “the concept of becomes a concern.”

The Central government and most states in India hike the variable dearness allowance component of the minimum wage for various types of employment two times in a year, which is applicable for six months each.

The Central government hiked the variable dearness allowance component of the minimum wage for various sectors regulated by it, such as civil aviation, railway, ports, banking and, central public sector units, applicable from April 1. After the hike, the minimum monthly wage for unskilled workers in the central sphere stood at Rs 9,412. Apart from the Centre, at least nine states, including Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have increased the variable pay beginning April 1.





Maharashtra and West Bengal hiked the minimum wage, effective from January 2020.

The minimum wage levels vary across the country, ranging from around Rs 1400 to Rs 14,000 a month. At present, states have the power to fix minimum wages and there are over 2,000 variants of such wage levels across the country, depending upon skills, occupation and location.

The present law is, however, only applicable to 13 most vulnerable categories of employment. As a result, only about 40 per cent of the workforce is covered under the minimum wage law. The Code on Wages Act, 2019 became a law in August 2019, which had sought to protect the entire workforce with minimum wages. However, the central government is yet to make the law applicable.