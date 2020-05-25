Punjab, MP lead the way as wheat procurement tops last year's level

The central government's annual from farmers in the April-March marketing season has surpassed last year’s total procurement of 34.13 million tonnes



Madhya Pradesh and Punjab lead the way as purchases lag in Uttar Pradesh, one of the country’s largest producers. Around 34.15 million tonnes had been purchased until Sunday despite a nationwide to contain the coronavirus, according to central government data. In the 2019-20 season, around 34.13 million tonnes of wheat was purchased for the central pool.

The season runs from April to March, but the bulk of purchases are made in the first three months only.

The government has set a target of purchasing around 40.7 million tonnes of wheat from farmers this year, over 6 million tonnes more than last year due to all-time high wheat harvest of 107.18 million tonnes in the 2019-20 crop year (July-June) as against 103.60 million tonnes in the previous year.

Of the 34.15 million tonnes of wheat procured for the Central pool until Sunday, Punjab contributed around 12.58 million tonnes of wheat as against the target of 14 million tonnes, while procurement from Madhya Pradesh was 11.33 million tonnes as against the target of 10 million tonnes.

In Haryana, around 7.06 million tonnes of wheat was purchased until Sunday as against the target of 7.5 million tonnes, while in Uttar Pradesh just around 2.03 million tonnes of wheat has been procured until May 24, as against the target of 5.5 million tonnes. The four states account for more than 80 per cent of the wheat procured in the country for the Central pool.

Though the procurement is still much below the target for this year, but sources said there is still time as due to COVID-19 in most parts of the country started almost 15 days late this year, while in states like Haryana it started from April 20 as against the usual date of the first week of April.

Moreover, even if procurement is slightly less than last year it will not cause any shortage of cereals as there is ample carryover stocks from last year despite extra grain distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Yojana and for the migrants.

Meanwhile, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, sources said procurement has not picked despite opening up a large number of purchasing Centres mainly due to social distancing norms and absence of labour. The crop too was harvested late in most parts of the state. The sluggish pace of procurement has forced several farmers to sell their produce at below MSP rate, traders said.

Meanwhile, the Central government said that to facilitate smooth procurement, the number of purchase centers was increased substantially reducing the farmer footfalls in individual purchase centers.

New centers were set up using every facility available at gram panchayat level and the numbers were increased sharply in the major procuring states like Punjab where it went up from 1,836 to 3,681, 599 to 1,800 in Haryana and from 3,545 to 4,494 in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

It said that in addition to the threat of the spread of the virus, the ministry said procuring agencies faced three major challenges.

The first one was the availability of jute bags. As all the jute mills were closed, the production of jute bags used for filling of procured wheat stopped, creating a major crisis.

This was tackled by using more plastic bags, supplemented by used bags with very strict quality conditions.

The second challenge was to save wheat crops from unseasonal rains in major producing states. This posed a major threat to the farmers; as such, stocks could not be procured under normal specifications.

The central government and FCI intervened immediately and after conducting detailed scientific analysis, specifications were re-fixed to ensure that no farmer is put to distress while making sure that the products so procured meets the minimum quality requirements of the consumers, the ministry said.

The third challenge, the ministry said, was the tight labour supply position as well as the general fear created among the masses about the virus.

This was addressed by taking a series of confidence-building measures at the local level by the state administration. Labour was provided with adequate protection safety gear like masks, sanitizers etc and other precautionary measures were also taken to ensure their safety, it said.