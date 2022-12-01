JUST IN
Q2 GDP numbers: Growth seen tapering in the July-September quarter

The growth had fallen drastically from 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter and was even lower than last year's number of 8.4 per cent

Topics
Indian Economy | GDP | GDP growth

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

GDP
Photo: Reuters

On Wednesday, GDP data released by the government showed that the Indian economy expanded 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter compared to last year. The growth had fallen drastically from 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter and was even lower than last year’s number of 8.4 per cent.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 00:15 IST

