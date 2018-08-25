QR codes on drug packages on cards, to help in implementing price revisions

Consumers might soon benefit from QR codes on packages of drugs, which will help in implementing price revisions quickly. A proposal to put QR codes on packages of drugs and medicines was mooted at a meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office last week, according to sources.

Now, as the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announces caps on prices, the benefits reach customers only when fresh stock reaches retailers. The old stock is sold at old prices. “The government wants benefits of price reduction, whenever that happens for drugs under price control, ...