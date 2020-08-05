Race for WTO chief heats up: India spells out terms for its support

India has spelt out terms for backing the next head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), with the race to helm the UN body heating up. The country will back candidates in favour of having a global trade facilitation pact for services, ensuring food security in poorer nations, and committing to talks on developmental issues.

At present, eight candidates from as many nations are vying for the position of director general, with incumbent Roberto Azevedo having announced he will be leaving office on August 31. New Delhi has not yet declared its support to any candidate, and ...