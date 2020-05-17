JUST IN
PSUs in non-strategic sectors to be privatised, says FM Sitharaman
Rail minister doing politics over issue of trains for migrants: Baghel

Goyal had reportedly challenged Baghel to prove that the Centre did not approve the trains after receiving request from both the sending and receiving states

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Migrants flout social distancing norms as they gather outside a registration camp to travel back to their native places, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar. Photo: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday accused Railways Minister Piyush Goyal of doing politics over the issue of running trains for migrants and asked him to fight the coronavirus pandemic together with the states.

Goyal had appealed to states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to approve more trains.

"Piyush Goyal ji first said that Chhattisgarh is not giving permission for trains. We responded to him that the state has given all approvals. There is no approval pending with Chhattisgarh (for running of trains). He has not responded to it yet," Baghel said.

The chief minister said the railways minister is now presenting challenges on the issue of pending permissions for trains by the state.

Goyal had reportedly challenged Baghel to prove that the Centre did not approve the trains after receiving request from both the sending and receiving states.

"It is my request to Goyal ji that this is not the time for doing politics or giving challenges. It is time to fight the coronavirus pandemic together. It is time for helping migrant workers," Baghel told PTI on phone from state capital Raipur.

The CM said that Chhattisgarh has also sought permission from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka among others for running the trains, which is still pending.


Both the sending and receiving states need to give permission for running of trains.
First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 14:17 IST

