Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 85,784; global tally at 4,624,034

Coronavirus India update: India’s Covid-19 case tally has shot past China, with a total of 85,784 cases, according to data from Worldometer. The death toll nationwide stands at 2,753.
The rising number of coronavirus cases has taken India to the 11th spot among more than 180 nations that are dealing with the Covid menace. US President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted that his country would donate ventilators to India in its fight against Covid-19. "We stand with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic," he wrote. He also said that the US was working with India on developing a vaccine for Covid-19 and praised Indian-Americans as "great" scientists and researchers.
Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,624,034 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 308,450.
