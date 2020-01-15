JUST IN
India's exports dip for fifth straight month in Dec, trade deficit narrows
Railway coach making arms to see 30% surge in FY20 to around 8,000 units

All manufacturing utilities of the railways put together have produced around 6,000 units in FY19

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

Coach manufacturing units of the railways are expected to see over 30 per cent increase in production in FY20 to around 8,000 units and a further jump by another 25 per cent in FY21. The railways is also setting sights on exporting coaches, trainsets, wheels and other accessories to countries in Asia, Africa and North America. “At present, our exports are minimal and concentrated in neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Now, we are getting interests from countries in North America. In North America, we are going to start with wheels and accessories first and ...

