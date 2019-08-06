Railways, CIL in talks over 538-km eastern freight corridor stretch

The Indian Railways is in talks with its largest customer, Coal India (CIL), and the governments of Jharkhand and West Bengal to partner it on a fresh lease for the 538-kilometre stretch of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC).

Earlier, the railways had planned to undertake the project as a public-private partnership (PPP). Though, the Centre is looking for partners for the Sonnagar (Bihar) to Dankuni (West Bengal) stretch of the EDFC for almost a decade, the project was getting a lukewarm response from the private sector even after several rounds of investor meets and offer ...