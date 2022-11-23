JUST IN
Business Standard

Railways eyes Rs 94k cr coal connecting projects as part of Energy Corridor

National transporter targets FY24 to close critical project pipeline

Topics
Indian Railways | freight trains | Coal Supply

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

freight, Goods Train
The plan also includes new railway lines from ports to coal mines and between different ports as well

The Ministry of Railways, as part of its ambitious energy corridor programme, is likely to sanction 107 coal-connectivity projects worth Rs 94,153 crore soon, multiple senior officials working on the plan told Business Standard.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 21:40 IST

