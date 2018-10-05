Railways to be free from 'unmanned level crossings' by December: Goyal

and Piyush on Friday asserted that the entire would be free from "unmanned level crossing" by December.

He said only three rail accidents took place due to unmanned level crossings in the last six months (April-October) as compared to 118 in 2013-14, barely three years ago.

Interacting with the audience at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit at New Delhi, said has decided to do away with all unmanned level crossings.

From 2014-17, the eliminated about 1,100 unmanned level crossings every year. c. The remaining 474 would be eliminated by December.

Goyal, who took charge as on September 4, 2017 against the backdrop of a major rail accident, said his first meeting was on safety in which he promised to eliminate every in a year.

Initially, railway officials said it was not possible to eliminate all unmanned level crossings in a year but hailed them saying it is they who have achieved the target themselves.

He said his mantra of getting work done is to empower the team, encourage them, set very high aspirational goals, monitor their work, and hold them accountable when they are not performing.