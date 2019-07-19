Railways to invite PE, pension funds for Rs 1-trillion station revamp plan

The Union government is looking to open up the ambitious Rs 1-trillion railway stations redevelopment programme to private equity (PE) players and pension funds. Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) will invite expressions of interest (EoIs) next month for partnerships to fund the redevelopment of at least 10 stations, a senior official said.

IRSDC is the nodal agency for station redevelopment in India. On Monday, the agency had an initial round of meeting with PE and pension funds that could invest in these stations. “We are looking at investment partners ...