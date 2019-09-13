Rains show no sign of retreating at all-India level: CRISIL Drip index

With only two weeks to go for the southwest monsoon season to end, rains as on September 11 were a 3 per cent above normal — or the Long Period Average — at the all-India level. As of the preceding week, cumulative rainfall for the season was 1 per cent above normal. And there is no sign of the monsoon retreating yet.

In the week ended September 11, the central India witnessed increased showers. Cumulative rainfall in the region entered the ‘excess’ category at 21 per cent above normal, from 14 per cent a week ago. In the south, too, ...