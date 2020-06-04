Rajiv Bajaj terms lockdown draconian, says it flattened the wrong curve

Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto Limited, has severely criticised the government’s approach towards handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, termed the “draconian”, which “decimated the economy”. He said the has been “bittersweet”, but more bitter than sweet if one looks at what is happening to businesses and to the people at large.

In the conversation recorded on Sunday and released by the Congress party on its social media platforms on Thursday morning, told that the “flattened the wrong curve”.





ALSO READ: MSMEs are shutting down, it's criminal to not give cash support, says Rahul

Instead of flattening the infection curve, which was the objective of the lockdown, it ended up flattening the GDP (gross domestic product) curve, said. “It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP (gross domestic product) curve,” the 53-year-old said.

Rajiv Bajaj also faulted the government for falling short of “disclosing facts, logic and the truth.” He said this became “amplified and instilled such an enormous fear in people that people seem to think that the contagion is equal to a contagious cancer or something.”

He said this has now become an obstacle into convincing people with the idea of learning to live with the virus.

The Bajaj family and the Congress party have had a long association dating back to the freedom struggle. Bajaj’s great grandfather, and the founder of the Bajaj group, Jamnalal Bajaj was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his chat with Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Bajaj said India made the mistake of following the experience of western countries, instead of looking at how some of the Asian countries were handling the crisis. He said India tried to implement an impervious lockdown, but one remained porous and ended up with the worst of both the worlds.

“I think unfortunately, India not only looked west, it went to the wild west. I think we stayed more towards the impervious side. We tried to implement a hard lockdown which was still porous. So I think we have ended up with the worst of both worlds,” Rajiv Bajaj said.

Rajiv Bajaj said India should have learnt from the examples of Japan and Sweden. He said the lockdown made Covid-19, which is something that is relatively benign and manageable “appear to be fatal and beyond control”.

In their chat, observed that the entire chain of events has been “quite surreal”, a “unique and devastating sort of phenomena”.

Rajiv Bajaj said he couldn’t understand why India, being an Asian country itself, did not look at the East, but to what was happening in Italy, France, Spain, the UK and the US, “which are not really the right benchmarks in any sense, whether it is in terms of inherent immunity, temperature, demography, predisposition to thrombosis, etc.”

Rajiv Bajaj said India should never have been looking there, including from a medical point of view, “starting with the bogey of medical infrastructure”.

He said we are aware that there can be no medical infrastructure that can be adequate to combat something like this. “But nobody was willing to explain the math to us,” he said.

The Bajaj family had good relations with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi during their respective tenures as India’s prime ministers. However, in recent years Rajiv Bajaj has supported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.

At an awards function on December 1, Rajiv Bajaj’s father Rahul Bajaj had questioned Home Minister Amit Shah about the “atmosphere” of fear that has been created.

“You are doing good work but if we criticise you there is no confidence that you will appreciate that. I may be wrong. But we all feel that...,” Rahul Bajaj had said, adding that during the UPA2 government “we could criticize anyone…”

The conversation between and Rajiv Bajaj was in a series of similar conversations that Rahul Gandhi has had with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, and other experts.