Rating agencies expect NHAI to end FY19 with highest-ever execution record

In 2018, a couple of long-pending infrastructure city transport projects such as the Mumbai Coastal Road and Versova-Bandra Sea link were finally awarded. The focus of the Centre was largely on the road segment. Rating agencies expect to end FY19 with a highest-ever execution record in the last one decade. The execution, however, is still expected to miss the expected target mark of 6,000 km.





ALSO READ: Cube Highways wins in poor response to second NHAI road monetisation drive

For the ports sector, capacity addition remained a work in progress. Recent data indicates that of the initial 700 projects identified, about 577 projects valued at about Rs 8,000 billion are at various stages of execution. However, only about 61 projects have been completed to date, and another 162 projects are in implementation. On port connectivity, there has been gradual progress on both road and rail connectivity projects, said ICRA.









