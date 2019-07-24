RBI adopts framework to strengthen trust of citizens and other institutions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s medium-term strategy framework, which would guide the bank’s inner workings through 2022, would be focused around achieving excellence in the performance of the RBI’s mandates and strengthening the trust of citizens and other institutions.

The mission of the framework, named Utkarsh 2022, would be to “promote the economic and financial well-being of the people of India in terms of price and financial stability; fair and universal access to financial services; and a robust, dynamic and responsive financial intermediation ...