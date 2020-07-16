RBI directs ARCs to train recovery agents not to harass borrowers

The (RBI) on Thursday told asset reconstruction companies (ARC) to prepare a fair-practices code that would involve training their recovery agents how not to harass people and instituting a grievance redressal mechanism that would promptly address any genuine complaint.

The must be responsible for the actions of the recovery agents, who in turn must respect customer confidentiality.

“ shall ensure that recovery agents are properly trained to handle their responsibilities with care and sensitivity, particularly in respect of aspects such as hours of calling, privacy of customer information, etc. They should ensure that recovery agents do not induce adoption of uncivilized, unlawful and questionable behaviour or recovery process," the central bank said in its notification on fair practices code for

ARCs are now required to share the name and contact number of designated grievance redressal officer in the communication with the borrowers. The mechanism must redress genuine grievances promptly, which includes dealing with the issue relating to services provided by the outsourced agency and recovery agents.





All the information gathered by the ARCs should be kept strictly confidential, and those should not be shared with anyone including other companies in the group except without the borrower’s permission or when required by law or there is a duty towards the public to reveal information.

The RBI said such fair practices code should be duly approved by the board and ARCs must follow transparent and non-discriminatory practices in acquisition of assets, while maintaining arm’s length distance in the pursuit of transparency.

ARCs should publicly solicit invitations for participation in auction so that the process enables participation of as many buyers as possible. Upon repayment, the ARCs should release all securities, subject to any legitimate right or lien for any other claim they may have against the borrower.

If such set off is to be exercised, the borrower has to be given due notices. The ARCs must also put in place board approved policy on the management fee, expenses and incentives, if any, claimed from trusts under their management. Such fees should be “reasonable and proportionate to financial transactions,” the RBI said.