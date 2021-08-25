RBI extends tokenisation services to IoT devices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended its card tokenisation services to any token requestor, including consumer devices such as laptops, desktops, wearables (wrist watches, bands, etc.), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, etc.

Tokenisation refers to generating random numbers instead of the actual card numbers keyed in during transactions.

So far, the facility was available only for mobile phones and tablets of interested card holders, in which there has been a considerable uptick of tokenisation usage, the observed.

"This initiative is expected to make card transactions more safe, secure and convenient for the users," the central bank said in a statement.