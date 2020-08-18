RBI frames rules for setting up new umbrella entity for retail payments

The on Tuesday released the framework for setting up a new umbrella entity for retail payments in the country which will be tasked with setting up, managing and operating new payment systems in the retail space.

This has been done to reduce the dominance of (NPCI) in the system, which currently offers and manages a slew of payment platforms like (UPI), Bharat Bill Payment Systems (BBPS), Aadhar Enabled Payment Systems (AePS) and others. It was set up by the RBI in 2008. RBI, prior to the formation of NPCI, had also set up the National Electronic Funds Transfer System and Electronic Clearing Service.

In a policy paper in 2019, RBI said it was concerned that a few entities in the payments space had become so big that it had increased concentration risk. In the paper, RBI noted that NPCI had become pivotal to the operations of many retail payment systems of the country. "There is a ‘concentration’ of many complicated systems and tasks under its ambit, which creates conditions for monopolistic behaviour in terms of quality of service or access to and charges on services,"the RBI said. The regulator had released draft guidelines earlier and invited industry comments and the final framework is in line with the draft framework.

The banking regulator is inviting applications form interested parties for forming the umbrella entity till February 26, 2021. “The entity formed shall be a company incorporated in India under the Companies Act, 2013 and may be a ‘for-profit’ or a Section 8 company as may be decided by it”, RBI said.

ALSO READ: RBI lifts curbs on Bandhan Bank CEO's pay package after promoter cuts stake

According to the guidelines stipulated by the regulator, the entity will have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 500 crore and no single promoter group shall have more than 40 per cent investment in the capital of the umbrella entity. Initially, the promoter should have a minimum of Rs 50 crore at the time of making an application for setting up of the umbrella entity.

“The promoter / promoter group shareholding can be diluted to a minimum of 25 per cent after 5 years of the commencement of business of the umbrella entity and a minimum net-worth of Rs 300 crore shall be maintained at all times”, the RBI added.

The new entity will also have to be abide by the corporate governance norms along with ‘fit and proper’ criteria for persons to be appointed on its board. The regulator can nominate a member to the board and has also has the right to approve the appointment of directors to the entity.

The new entity will need to operate new payment systems which will include ATMs, white label PoS, Aadhaar based payments and remittance services, newer payment methods. standards and technologies. It will further be tasked with operating clearing and settlement systems for participating banks and non-banks, monitoring retail payment system developments and related issues in the country and internationally to avoid shocks.

“It is expected that the umbrella entity shall offer innovative payment systems to include hitherto excluded cross-sections of the society and which enhance access, customer convenience and safety and the same shall be distinct yet interoperable”, the RBI said.

The new entity will have to work closely with the systems operated by NPCI.