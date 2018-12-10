JUST IN
Indian govt should heed RBI on financial stability: IMF Chief Economist
Business Standard

RBI Governor Urjit Patel steps down with immediate effect

Patel cited 'personal reasons' for his resignation

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel on Monday resigned from his post with immediate effect, a statement by him on the central bank's website said.

"On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities over the years. The support and hard work of RBI staff, officers and management has been the proximate driver of the Bank's considerable accomplishments in recent years," Patel's statement said.

"I take this opportunity to express gratitude to my colleagues and Directors of the RBI Central Board, and wish them all the best for the future," it added.
First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 17:17 IST

