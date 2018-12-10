RBI Governor Urjit Patel steps down with immediate effect

(RBI) Governor on Monday resigned from his post with immediate effect, a statement by him on the central bank's website said.

"On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately. It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the in various capacities over the years. The support and hard work of staff, officers and management has been the proximate driver of the Bank's considerable accomplishments in recent years," Patel's statement said.

"I take this opportunity to express gratitude to my colleagues and Directors of the Central Board, and wish them all the best for the future," it added.