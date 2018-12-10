RBI governor Urjit Patel resigns: PM Modi to Raghuram Rajan react

Governor steps down with immediate effect. Here are the reactions to the development.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reacts via Twitter to the resignation: "The Government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr. to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of The It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship. I wish Dr. Patel all the very best and many more years of public service."

The Government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr. to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of The It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship. (1/2) — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 10, 2018

Believe resignation of the RBI governor is a matter of grave concern. Government must take extreme care in its relationship further with RBI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reaction:

Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018

Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity. He has been in the for about 6 years as Deputy Governor and Governor. He leaves behind a great legacy. We will miss him immensely. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018



Congress' reaction -- Another one bites the dust. This is the result of our 'chowkidar's' assault on democratic institutions - RBI Governor, Urjit Patel steps down. https://t.co/SFEih1WYZ9 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 10, 2018

Saddened, not surprised, by Dr Urjit Patel's resignation. No self respecting scholar or academic can work in this government. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 10, 2018

says "Saddened, not surprised, by Dr Urjit Patel's resignation. No self respecting scholar or academic can work in this government."Urjit Patel’s resignation is a very sad development for the RBI; hope better sense will prevail & stability will return to RBI.



Economist Surjit Bhalla says to CNBC TV18 that Urjit Patel’s resignation not completely unexpected as differences between the Govt and RBI were huge.

YH Malegam (Former Member, RBI Board) to CNBC TV18 -- The markets will feel that there is a fair bit of uncertainity for the future and that is very bad for the economy and for business

Subramanian Swamy on Urjit Patel's resignation as RBI Guv: His resignation will be bad for our economy, RBI & govt. He should at least stay till July, until the next govt comes to power. PM should call him & find out the reason&dissuade him from leaving in larger public interest pic.twitter.com/HutGRuuiob — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2018

"The manner in which RBI governor has been forced to quit is a blot on India’s monetary & banking system. BJP Govt has unleashed a defacto financial emergency. The country’s reputation and credibility is now at stake."-- "Urjit Patel's departure shows that the Govt has crushed another regulatory body.""Surprised at that RBI Guv resigned. Previous meeting was held in such cordial atmosphere that it comes as a shock. All directors said media had created a wrong perception while inside it was different. That makes it even more surprising."The rupee has already weakened in the NDF market, which is obvious. This is a terrible thing. After the last battle, it was clear that something like this could happen. How can a self-respecting person stay on when being pushed around in this fashion. The rupee was quoting at 72.5 in the NDF market, which leads. It should open weaker than 72 tomorrow.

Arun Kumar, market strategist at Reliance Securities: The of RBI governor resigning will be a big dampner for the market which will see the market opening in red on Tuesday. The market has partially discounted the state election outcome. In the near term, the trade war between US and China and election outcome will have a huge bearing on the Indian market. The Nifty has support at 10,250 and subsequently 10,000 levelsFormer RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to ET NOW: Believe resignation of the RBI governor is a matter of grave concern. Government must take extreme care in its relationship further with RBI.