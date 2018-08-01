RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50% amid inflation concerns

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased its key repo rate by 25 basis points to a two-year high of 6.50 per cent on Wednesday, in a move that is seen as an attempt to keep inflation under check.



This was the first time since October 2013 that the central bank hiked repo rate --- the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks --- at two consecutive policy meetings.



The six-member Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel kept its stance at neutral. It pegged retail inflation at 4.8 per cent for the second half of the current fiscal.



The central bank kept the GDP forecast for the current fiscal unchanged at 7.4 per cent and saw it at 7.5-7.6 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal.

Inflation concerns

In June, the repo rate was raised for the first time in over four years, by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.



The August move came after India's annual consumer inflation hit 5 per cent in June, the eighth straight month it topped the RBI's medium-term 4 per cent target.



Global crude oil prices have surged nearly 20 per cent this year and crossed $80 a barrel in May, their highest since 2014. This has driven the prices of fuel --- the biggest item on India's import bill --- to record highs at a time the rupee is testing new life lows, raising the threat of imported inflation.



Moreover, the monsoon, one of the largest determinants of India's inflation path, have been erratic and patchy in several regions this year, muddying the outlook for winter-harvested crops and adding to inflationary pressures.