RBI issues new guidelines on bad loans, replaces one-day default rule

Lenders will have to submit weekly report of instances of default by all borrowers with aggregate exposure of Rs 5 crore and above

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued new guidelines on resolving bad loans, replacing a circular that the Supreme Court rejected.

The RBI said that lenders should review accounts within 30 days of default and initiate a resolution plan before the default--revising its earlier 1-day default norm. All lenders must put in place board-approved policies for resolution of stressed assets, the RBI said.

Lenders will have to submit weekly report of instances of default by all borrowers with aggregate exposure of Rs 5 crore and above.
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:44 IST

