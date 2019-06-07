RBI issues new guidelines on bad loans, replaces one-day default rule

The (RBI) on Friday issued new guidelines on resolving bad loans, replacing a circular that the Supreme Court rejected.

The said that lenders should review accounts within 30 days of default and initiate a resolution plan before the default--revising its earlier 1-day default norm. All lenders must put in place board-approved policies for resolution of stressed assets, the said.

Lenders will have to submit weekly report of instances of default by all borrowers with aggregate exposure of Rs 5 crore and above.