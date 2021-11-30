RBI likely to raise rates, tighten monetary policy: Goldman Sachs

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Live: RBI keeps repo rate steady, says economy in better shape since June
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
Markets' expectations from the RBI in its August policy review
-
India’s central bank could start tightening monetary policy from next fiscal year as consumer prices rise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
“Inflation is going to determine what the RBI does over the course of next year,” Santanu Sengupta, senior India economist at Goldman said in an interview with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on Bloomberg TV. “Input cost increases for the manufacturers will get passed on to consumers over a period of time as the economy reopens and pricing power comes back.”
Companies is India have been seeing a pressure on their margins as supply side constraints and global commodity prices increase input costs. That’s seen pushing up overall inflation as some of those firms have started raising prices for customers.
“We are first expecting the RBI to continue with liquidity tightening that’s going on right now, then hike reverse repo by 40 basis points,” Sengupta said, forecasting 75 basis points of repo rate hikes in 2022. He sees inflation at around 5.8% next year, higher than an estimated 5.2% in the current year.
The central bank is broadly expected to keep its policy rates unchanged at its meeting next week. Data due later Tuesday will likely show gross domestic product expanded 8.3% in the three months through September, staying on track to deliver the fastest growth among major economies this year. But there are potential risks coming from the new omicron coronavirus variant.
“With respect to new variant, it’s too early to incorporate anything into our forecast,” Sengupta said. “We will be watching this very closely to see where it goes.”
(With assistance from Karolina Miziolek.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU