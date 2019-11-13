RBI may incentivise banks to lend more in credit-starved regions: M K Jain

With almost 30 per cent of farming households accessing credit from non-institutional sources, the (RBI) might consider incentivising banks to lend in backward and credit-starved areas of the country to bridge the demand-supply gap, Deputy Governor MK Jain said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Closing Session of 6th World Congress on Rural and Agriculture Finance organised by NABARD, Jain who headed the RBI’s Internal Working Group (IWG) that reviewed the scenario said RBI has initiated steps for implementing the regulatory recommendations that the Group made.

IWG in its report submitted in September 2019 had recommended a comprehensive review of the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines for agriculture and small and marginal farmers along with strengthening the credit delivery channels through Kisan Credit Cards, self-help group-bank linkage programmes, farmer-producer companies to ensure credit flow to the credit starved regions of the country and also to the excluded segments of the farming community.

“RBI has also requested the government to consider policy and other related recommendations of the Working Group for its implementation as these would go a long way in ensuring long term sustainability and viability of Indian agriculture sector,” Jain said.

He said though, banks have made significant progress in extending credit to the agriculture sector and as percentage of agriculture GDP has increased from 10 per cent in 1970 to 52 per cent in 2018, but significant challenges still remain.

An analysis of state-wise flow of institutional has revealed uneven distribution amongst states compared to their corresponding share in overall farm output, Jain added.

“To a certain extent such regional disparities are on account of variation in credit absorption capacity of these regions. And NABARD should think of measures through which funds like Rural Infrastructure Development Fund could be earmarked to the most backward credit starved regions of the country to ensure faster development,” the deputy governor said.

He said data shows that though allied activities in agriculture such as livestock, fishing and aquaculture contribute around 40 per cent to farm output, but only 6-7 per cent of the agriculture credit flows to the allied sector.

For small and marginal farmers, institutional credit at reasonable costs can act as a catalytic instrument that can convert them into vibrant commercial farmers, Jain added.

He said one big problem in financial inclusion is lack of legal framework for landless cultivators as absence of documentary evidence becomes a major hindrance for extending credit.

Government policies should now shift from managing food scarcity to managing food surplus, he added.

“For agriculture financing, going forward banks will have to integrate sustainability into their business strategies and decision making processes in order to support environmentally responsible projects in the agriculture sector, for which they will have to undertake innovative agriculture financing models to achieve inclusive and sustainable development,” Jain said.