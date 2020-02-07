RBI move to boost short duration funds, soften borrowing costs for firms

The debt fund managers are expecting short and medium duration funds to accrue gains from Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) long-term repo operations (LTRO), which is expected to bring down borrowing costs in the shorter-tenure market.

"The RBI has announced one- and three-year long term refinance operations at the Effectively, this will substantially cut the cost of funding for banks in that maturity bucket, which will also translate to yields in the markets," said R Sivakumar, head-fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund (MF).

"The move is expected to benefit short duration funds and to some extent medium duration products," he added.

On Thursday, the RBI announced that starting from the fortnight of February 15, it will conduct term repos of one-year and three-year tenors of appropriate sizes for upto a total amount of Rs 1 trillion at the policy This will allow banks to partially borrow from RBI closer to the policy rate of 5.15 per cent.

"This move is expected to put downward pressure on in the same maturity buckets (1- and 3-year). As yields across corporate bonds are pegged against G-Secs, this should also soften borrowing costs for corporates," said a fund manager.

Following the announcement on Thursday, yields on one- and three-year G-Secs have fallen by nine basis points (bps) each. At Friday's closing, the yields on one-year G-secs ended at 5.49 per cent, while yields on 3-year G-Secs ended at 5.84 per cent.

"Inducing liquidity tends to show a stronger impact on markets than rate cuts. We are already seeing yields softening in AAA-bucket. Going ahead, we could even see AA-bucket gaining from this," said Dwijendra Srivastava, chief investment officer-debt, Sundaram MF.

Experts say this move can have a positive rub-off on products such as credit risk funds, which are required to invest at least 65 per cent of funds to AA-rated or lower corporate papers. The three-year yields for AA-rated FIMMDA India Corporate Bond has dropped 18 bps on Thursday.

So far, risk-aversion has led to sharp outflows from credit risk category. In current fiscal, investors have pulled out over Rs 20,000 crore from these funds, shows data from Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Meanwhile, investors have pulled out Rs 8,194 crore from medium duration funds in current fiscal and short duration funds have seen net inflows of Rs 12,633 crore.

Short duration funds lend to companies for period of one- to three-years, while medium duration funds lend for three to four years.

In one-year period, short duration funds have given returns of 5.6 per cent, whereas medium duration have given returns of 5.4 per cent, shows data from Value Research.