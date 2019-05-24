RBI pushes crisis-hit NBFCs to maintain more high-quality liquid assets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said from April 1 next year large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) should maintain a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) in line with banks and carry enough collateral that can be used for liquidity needs.

Even as the draft offered no hint of a possible liquidity window for the troubled sector, the central bank said it remained “committed to promote a robust, vibrant and well-functioning sector”.

“An should have sufficient collateral to meet expected and unexpected borrowing needs and potential increases in margin requirements over different timeframes,” the said in a draft circular, in which it asked the firms to have enough high-quality assets that would keep them liquid for at least 30 days.

An NBFC must actively manage its collateral positions, differentiating between encumbered and unencumbered assets, and monitor such assets so that they can be mobilised in a timely manner.

All NBFCs must have contingency funding plans for responding to severe disruptions and liquidity positions should be disclosed to the public for investors to take an informed decision.

Although the liquidity rules were proposed for all NBFCs, for NBFCs above Rs 5,000 crore and for all deposit-taking NBFCs, the LCR was mandatory.

Recently, the asked large NBFCs to introduce chief risk officers to manage asset-liability mismatches on the books.

The LCR “will promote resilience of NBFCs to potential liquidity disruptions by ensuring that they have sufficient High Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA) to survive any acute liquidity stress scenario lasting for 30 days,” the central bank said in its draft guidelines.

are generally cash or government securities that can be quickly sold in the market to raise cash.

The said by April 1, 2024, large and deposit-taking NBFCs should have of a minimum of 100 per cent of net cash outflows over the next 30 calendar days.

“The LCR requirement shall be binding on NBFCs from April 01, 2020 with the minimum to be held being 60% of the LCR, progressively increasing in equal steps reaching up to the required level of 100% by April 01, 2024,” said the draft guidelines.

In its draft rules, the RBI proposed sweeping changes about how liquidity is managed in all NBFCs.

All non-deposit-taking NBFCs with an asset size of Rs 100 crore and above, systemically important Core Investment Companies and all deposit taking NBFCs irrespective of their asset size, were told to measure their liquidity in a granular manner, measuring as minutely as one to seven day, 8-14 days, and 15-30 days’ buckets. The asset liability mismatches should not exceed 10-20 per cent in the buckets running up to a year, the draft said. This has to be reported to the RBI, along with the interest rate sensitivity statement.

RBI said in addition to structural and needs, a stock approach will also have to be maintained to gauge liquidity needs. The NBFCs were asked to maintain tools that would generate early warning for concentration, counterparty, instrument, currency risks etc.

The RBI wanted to know details about off-balance sheet and contingent liabilities, stress testing, intra-group fund transfers, diversification of funding, collateral position management, and contingency funding plan of NBFCs.

“Successful implementation of any risk management process has to emanate from the top management in the NBFC with the demonstration of its strong commitment to integrate basic operations and strategic decision-making with risk management,” the RBI said.

The senior management should develop strategy to manage liquidity and risk tolerance to ensure that the NBFC maintains sufficient liquidity.

An NBFC should have diversified funding strategy that provides effective diversification in the sources and tenor of funding. “It should maintain an ongoing presence in its chosen funding markets and strong relationships with fund providers to promote effective diversification of funding sources,” the draft said, adding it should regularly gauge its capacity to raise funds quickly from each source and there should not be “over-reliance” on a single source of funding.

Comments on the draft can be emailed to the RBI by June 14.