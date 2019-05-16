Realtors in deep trouble due to crisis in NBFC segment, says Vikas Oberoi

-
Property developers and non banking finance companies are in deep trouble due to the crisis in NBFC segment, feels Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty.
"I can clearly see the NBFCs and the developers both losing their shirt. And in this tug-of, we have to only wait and watch till this entire orchestra is over. Until and unless we let that stop - if we jump into this, we also run the risk of losing our own shirt," Oberoi said at the at the company's Q4 earnings call on Wednesday.
Oberoi said he wants this dust to completely settle between the developers and NBFCs and the banks.
"..a lot of these guys have borrowed moneys from NBFCs and enriched themselves. So all this will have to come out, all the toxic that is there in the asset has to come out. Somebody has to take a hit. As we see it today, nobody is willing to take that hit," he said.
In the absence of banks, NBFCs account for 60 per cent of developers loans and liquidity crunch in NBFCs has hit developers badly.
