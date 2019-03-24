Three choices before wobbly NBFCs

On March 15, bad debt-laden private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank raised Rs 459.59 crore equity. The money will raise its capital base, said a stock market notice which also scotched the speculations about three non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) — Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss Financial Services and Srei Infrastructure — exploring possibilities of a merger with the bank.

Or, did it? One of the three even planned to hold a board meeting to discuss the merger but didn’t go ahead. Apparently, the idea has not been dropped; it’s shelved for the time ...