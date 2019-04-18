RBI releases minutes of monetary policy meeting, panel concerned on growth

-
RBI expressed concerns over a slowing economy, according to minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting released on Thursday, even as a few said they feared a bounce-back in inflation.
Most of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) agreed on the need to lower interest rates and boost growth as inflation stayed muted, the minutes showed.
The MPC lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent two weeks ago in a 4-2 vote, the second in a row since February under new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, who was appointed after the exit of his predecessor Urjit Patel in December.
A minority of MPC members warned that a bad monsoon could push up food prices and drive up inflation above the RBI's 4 percent target.
India's March consumer inflation was an annual 2.86 percent.
While the state-run India Meteorological Department predicts average monsoon rains this year that should support agricultural production, Skymet, India's only private weather forecasting agency, said this month rainfall could be below normal.
"Soft food inflation may not persist for long," warned RBI deputy governor and MPC member Viral Acharya who voted against a rate cut, adding that it could steer "headline inflation away from the target rate of 4 percent".
Monsoons are crucial for India's food prices and economic growth with half of the country's farmland lacking irrigation.
Irregular rains could push up food prices that have been falling for four months and further slow down an economic recovery if the rural economy suffers.
