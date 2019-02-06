RBI to conduct first half-yearly audit, approve interim dividend on Feb 18

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is getting its half-yearly balance sheet audited to determine the amount of interim dividend it can give the central government. Though a concurrent audit of its accounts is done on a quarterly basis, this is the first time a board-level statutory audit of the RBI is being conducted.

The audit of the central bank’s accounts for the period July-December 2018 is underway and the audit committee of its board of directors will meet shortly to approve it, RBI sources told Business Standard. An e-mail query to an RBI spokesperson didn't ...