RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 cr as dividend to govt, changes accounting year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will transfer Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020-March 2021).

The has changed the accounting year from fiscal 2020-21 and from the current fiscal (2021-22) the starts in April and ends in March.

The transfer was approved on Friday in the meeting of the regulator’s Central board. The board approved the annual report of the in the meeting. The transfer takes into account maintaining the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 per cent of the RBI's economic capital.

Last year, the central bank had transferred Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to the government for the accounting year 2019-20.

The year before that, the transferred a record Rs 1.76 trillion, which included Rs 1.23 lakh crore as dividend and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions.