Reality of realty post-Covid-19: Here're factors that may impact growth

With the Covid crisis continuing to wreak havoc in the market, its short-term impact in the coming 6–12 months is likely to be quite a dampener for the recovery of the real estate sector, forcing the players to contract operations, revisit planned developments, expansions, and investments. In the medium term, the recovery process will see rapid traction, bringing new opportunities while long-term outlook in the coming 18–24 months may likely emerge positive.

A look at the impact of Covid-19 on the sector: