Realtors seek cheaper loans and uniform GST norms to revive sector

While announcing a slew of stimulus last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would come back to announce more relief for homebuyers and property developers. The country’s big real estate developers are hoping she will ease access to funds and simplify rules.

Developers, battling slowing sales, have faced new rules in the past couple of years such as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), goods and services tax (GST), and so on, which were aimed at streamlining the sector and simplify tax regime. While unsold inventories have reached half of ...