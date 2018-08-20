Recent dip in rupee unlikely to add traction to exports, say experts

Episodes of sharp dip of the Indian currency in a short period do not seem to add any traction to the level of exports from India. So the latest slide of the rupee could also end up the same way for exports.

On Thursday, last week the rupee closed at 70.2 against the US dollar — its worst spell ever. The currency has slipped 9 per cent through 2018, from 63.67 at the beginning of the year. Would it help this time? While most economists and export councils feel it would not, Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at JP Morgan, has a counter argument. “If domestic activity ...