Record industrial slump to restrict GDP growth to 5% this year

India is set to clock an economic growth of 5 per cent in the current financial year, sharply down from previous years’ achievement of 6.8 per cent, data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday has shown. This would be the lowest pace of growth since 2008-09, the year when global financial crisis severely hit the country’s economy. The estimate is, however, in line with Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection for the year.

But more importantly, manufacturing is expected to grow at mere 2 per cent in 2019-20, lowest since at least 2005-06, and would make the current industrial slowdown worst in nearly two decades. Similarly, investments are projected to grow at 0.97 per cent this year, lowest in 15 years at the least.

In fact, investments as represented by gross fixed capital formation (GFCF at constant prices) is slated to contract by 0.5 per cent in the second half of 2019-20, sharpest contraction in about two decades.

The share of investments in the economy is slowly reducing from being one-third to being one-fourth, in two decades. Investment rate (rate of GFCF to GDP in nominal terms), is slated to be the worst since at least 2004-05, at 28.1 per cent.

Industrial and investment growth had not fallen to such a low even in the year of the financial crisis, and later years when Indian economy had become more vulnerable to global commodity prices and financial flows (part of the “fragile five”). This bodes a graver uncertainty about economic growth and jobs for the upcoming years, and most importantly in FY21.

In nominal terms, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent, a multi-decade low, suggesting that tax revenues and individual incomes would continue to be under stress.

Services activity would grow at 6.8 per cent this year, pulling the overall economic growth up, and saving it from going below 5 per cent. But this too is a deceleration from 8.1 per cent in FY18 and 7.5 per cent in FY19.

As the data for the first half of 2019-20 is already published, the annual estimates give an idea about the economic performance in the second half.

In October-March FY20, private consumer spending is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent, faster than the disappointing 4 per cent in the first half. But at the same time, pace of government spending is set to weaken to 8.5 per cent. Annually, while the former would grow 5.8 per cent, growth in public spending is seen at 10.5 per cent.

Though this might look as if measures taken after the Union Budget to boost consumption are taking shape, experts discounted this projection, especially that in consumption.

“Markets should discount this number, as private consumption is estimated as a residual variable in the statistical analysis. We are revising down our annual estimate of GSP growth to 4.6 per cent,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at SBI.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings said that the private consumer spending estimates are not sacrosanct. “The assumption relating to private consumption looks unrealistic if festival demand is taken as an indicator,” he said.

Banking on healthy rabi farm output, economists also expect that the rural sentiment might reflect a pick up towards March.

“A small turnaround could be said to be underway, as good farm output from the rabi season would boost rural sentiment. Further, electricity consumption decline is getting arrested, goods and services tax revenues are healthier than before, port traffic too has jumped in December,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA.

However, this turnaround would clearly not be investment-led, she added.