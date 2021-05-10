Recovery tracker: Workplace visits at May 2020 lows, power generation down

The surge in Covid-19 cases has weighed on multiple indicators that were earlier on the upswing. India added more than 400,000 daily cases on more than one occasion during the week. It has become the country with the highest number of fresh additions in the world.

It is now adding more cases every day than the continents of South America and Europe combined, according to tracker Our World in Data. Workplace visits have dropped 46.3 per cent shows mobility data from search engine Google. It tracks anonymised location data from its users to see how people are moving during the ...