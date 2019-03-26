Reform measures: A look at Modi govt's performance in the last five years

After five years in power, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has got a mixed scorecard as far as economic and financial sector reforms are concerned. While it implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC), its record on reforms in the financial sector and labour laws did not amount to much. It also drew a blank on land acquisition and failed to bring in a Direct Taxes Code and an industrial policy.

Its draft e-commerce policy too is yet to be implemented. We look at the government’s performance in all these reform measures. GST ...