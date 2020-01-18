Regulator gives airports 3 months to meet safety norms on ground handling

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expanding its drive against unsafe ground handling practices at airports, aiming to achieve near-total compliance of norms in the next three months. “Initially, we focussed on 10 major airports, but now the drive will also include Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Visakhapatnam, and Coimbatore.

It is an ongoing effort to change practices,” Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said. “Compliance is improving and we have not witnessed a ground handling incident at airports in the past three months,” he ...