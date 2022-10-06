JUST IN
Adityanath to hardsell 'Brand UP' abroad ahead of investor summit
Relief for directors of retail firms as govt amends Legal Metrology rules

The government has pointed out that the changes are being made as part of the ease of doing business

Amazon-backed grocer More Retail weighing India IPO at $5-bn valuation
The responsibility for any alleged violation should be on a nominated official who is in direct contact with the running of that business

In a major relief to board members of retail companies and manufacturers of packaged goods, the government has amended the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, removing the mandatory clause of holding its nominated directors accountable for any violation under the rules. The government has pointed out that the changes are being made as part of the ease of doing business.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 22:37 IST

