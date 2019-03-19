Relief for farmers as Nafed plans massive mustard seed purchases at MSP

In some major respite for farmers, the government-controlled National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) is planning to procure a large quantity of mustard seed at the minimum support price (MSP), which is substantially higher than the current prevailing price in spot markets.

Mustard seed for the ongoing rabi harvesting season is trading at Rs 3,500-3,700 a quintal across all wholesale mandis, around 15-20 per cent discount to the of Rs 4200 a quintal.

The entry of in mustard seed’s operation will provide much needed relief to who are selling their produce in distress amid forecast of record high output. Fund-starved sell their output in the open market to meet their financial obligations.

“We are waiting for the government’s order to start operations for mustard seed. We are obliged to buy mustard seed at the MSP, irrespective of the prevailing price in the open market. We would purchase the last seed available for sale to us,” V R Boda, Chairman, Nafed, told Business Standard.

Normally, mustard seed harvesting starts by early March. But, private players, including large oilseed crushing mills, warehousing companies and trading houses build their inventory ahead of the entry of government agencies, including Nafed, and state co-operatives. Aggressive purchases by these private players continue without having any positive impact on prices.

“Mustard seed arrivals gradually improve around the Holi festival across major producing states. We hope enters with an aggressive buying plan at an opportune time but do not hold its procured quantity for long as the agency did a couple of years ago. We would like the entire mustard seed to be available for crushing this season in order to achieve increased quantity of edible oil and reduce import dependence proportionately,” said B V Mehta, Executive Director, Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA).

had procured some four million tonnes of mustard seed a few years ago when the price fell below the MSP. But the agency held the entire quantity long and sold in the lean season, due to which mills' oilseed crushing capacity remained idle in the main season and operated with high capacity in the lean.

Meanwhile, SEA in its recent survey forecast India’s mustard seed output for teh current season at 8.5 million tonnes, the highest ever, against 8.32 million tonnes the previous year as per the 4th Advanced Estimate from the Ministry of Another trade body, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) forecast India’s mustard seed output even higher at 8.7 million tonnes for the 2018-19 season.

The global edible oil industry is currently going through severe stress due to change in biofuel norms by the European Union, which reduced its consumption of crude palm oil (CPO). Producers of CPO – Malaysia and Indonesia – are dumping their produce into alternative markets including India. This has dragged down prices of all edible oils and oilseeds.

“An immediate policy support therefore is needed for overcome the price fall menace. In view of the bumper mustard crop its oil should be allowed to be exported in bulk as that would help in stabilizing prices. We are suitably requesting the government to allow export of mustard oil in bulk,” said Atul Chaturvedi, an industry veteran.

In March 2018, the government allowed exports of all edible oils but mustard oil in bulk. With additional mustard seed output, the industry is expecting at least 600,000 tonnes of more mustard oil this season.